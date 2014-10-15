BRIEF-CanniMed Q1 loss per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
Oct 15 BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told analysts Wednesday that sees a "sizeable opportunity in the tens of billions of dollars" in the fixed income space over the next several quarters.
"We have seen recent strong momentum" in fixed income flows over past few weeks," Fink said Wednesday morning on the firm's third quarter earnings call. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel Editing by W Simon)
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: