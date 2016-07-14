BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, July 14 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Thursday said he would not be surprised to see U.S. interest rates sink far lower under pressure from international demand.
Fink told CNBC he could see yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries sinking as low as 0.75 percent as central bank purchases have reduced available assets and pushed cash to the sidelines. But he said U.S. stock prices are not currently justified unless quarterly corporate earnings are higher than currently estimated. He also said he was surprised by the Bank of England's move on Thursday to keep interest rates on hold as Britain heads into what he sees as a likely recession. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.