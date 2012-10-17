BRIEF-Camber Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million
Oct 17 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said its third-quarter profit had risen 8 percent as investors poured into its iShares line of exchange-traded funds.
Net income at New York-based BlackRock totaled $642 million, or $3.65 per share, compared with $595 million, or $3.23 per share, a year earlier.
