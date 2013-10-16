BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 15 percent, citing market growth and strong global demand from its retail and institutional clients.
The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $730 million, or $4.21 per share, up from $642 million, or $3.65 per share, a year earlier.
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.