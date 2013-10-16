Oct 16 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 15 percent, citing market growth and strong global demand from its retail and institutional clients.

The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $730 million, or $4.21 per share, up from $642 million, or $3.65 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)