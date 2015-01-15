(Adds CEO commentary about fixed income flows)
By Jessica Toonkel
Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as assets under management increased.
The New York-based company ended the fourth quarter with
$4.65 trillion in assets under management, up 8 percent from a
year earlier.
The firm had $87.8 billion in net inflows for the quarter.
Long-term net inflows for the year came to $181.3 billion for an
organic growth rate of 4.5 percent, up from 3.5 percent in 2013.
The 2014 net inflows represent a 55 percent jump from the
prior year and a record for BlackRock.
"While the magnitude of the flows was quite large, it is the
composition of the flows that was really interesting," BlackRock
Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told Reuters. "We now manage
over $1 billion in 41 different countries across the world."
Net income for the quarter fell to $813 million, or $4.77
per share, from $841 million, or $4.86 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding a compensation program associated with shareholder
PNC Financial Services Group Inc, earnings were $4.82 a
share, beating the analysts' average estimate of $4.68,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BlackRock's fourth-quarter flows went largely into its fixed
income funds, making up 55 percent of long-term flows for the
period. Investors poured $48.4 billion into BlackRock's fixed
income funds in the quarter.
Half of the quarter's long-term inflows went into
BlackRock's iShares exchange-traded fund business, which ended
the quarter with $1 trillion, a record for the company.
BlackRock's active retail business posted inflows of $23
billion, ending with $534.3 billion. The institutional business
posted inflows of $20.7 billion for the quarter, ending with
$2.8 trillion.
BlackRock's equity funds posted $28.7 billion in inflows for
the quarter, while its multi-asset funds had $9.7 billion in
inflows, and its alternatives funds posted $1 billion in
inflows.
BlackRock's large inflows into its fixed income funds and
ETFs came as bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co
suffered outflows following the sudden resignation of its
co-founder Bill Gross in September.
Fink dismissed the notion that BlackRock's fixed income
flows were all due to Pimco, noting that the firm's performance
and flows were strong in an array of its fixed income products.
"People are putting too much focus on Pimco," Fink told
Reuters. "There is a lot of money in motion ... If you look at
the composition of our flows it would be hard to come to that
conclusion."
