By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, April 17 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest money manager, said on Thursday first-quarter
profit rose 20 percent, boosted by strong performance fees and
strength in its retail business as investors poured money into
long-term funds.
The New York-based asset manager, which now manages $4.4
trillion in assets, said it had positive net flows across
equity, fixed-income, alternatives and multi-asset funds during
the quarter.
"Even with all of the turmoil in the markets that we saw a
few weeks ago, every day during that turmoil, we had net
inflows," Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink said in an
interview on Thursday, referring to the company's retail client
base. Fink noted most of that turmoil was due to "fast money"
exits, with hedge funds moving out of their positions rather
than any broad-based selling among long-term investors.
Revenue at BlackRock grew 9 percent to $2.67 billion, with
revenue generated by performance fees paid by investors for
outsized earnings in some funds surging 46.3 percent to $158
million from a year earlier.
BlackRock's quarterly results exceeded Wall Street
estimates, but analysts tempered that beat by noting that some
of the upside came from non-operating drivers and
larger-than-expected gains on investments.
"It was certainly a fine quarter from an earnings
standpoint, but these performance fees and expense items are
certainly lumpy and some of them are one time in nature," said
Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan.
Shares of BlackRock were down 0.7 percent at $307.95 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Of the $26.7 billion that investors poured into long-term
funds during the quarter, roughly half came from retail
investors who accounted for $14 billion of long-term net inflows
during the quarter. Retail fund assets at the end of March
totaled $508.7 billion, representing 12 percent of total assets
under management at the end of March.
While institutional investors put money into lower-fee
institutional index funds, they pulled money out of actively
managed funds. Institutional investors had net outflows of $8
billion from actively managed equity funds and $7 billion from
actively managed fixed-income during the quarter.
That could be a concern going forward, according to Edward
Jones' Shanahan. Most of the growth delivered during the quarter
was in lower-fee institutional index portfolios rather than
actively managed funds and other high-fee products, he said.
FLOWS ACROSS ASSET CLASSES
BlackRock has remained largely insulated from the market
volatility experienced in early 2014, because its broad menu of
investment products, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds span
various asset classes and world regions, analysts say.
BlackRock's strong performance through the market volatility
"highlights the flexibility of their model and their ability to
drive revenue from different sources of their business," said
Gabelli & Co analyst Macrae Sykes.
Investors poured $15.6 billion into BlackRock's fixed-income
funds and $3.8 billion into equity funds. They added $5 billion
to multi-asset portfolios, while adding $2.3 billion to
alternative funds.
With the bulk of long-term net inflows going into
fixed-income during the quarter, Fink noted that much of the
investor interest there has shifted toward "unconstrained"
fixed-income products that are not targeted to any duration. A
lot of those flows are driven by money moving into defined
contribution plans and the de-risking of pension plans, he said.
BlackRock's strength in fixed-income comes as rival
bond-market money manager Pimco has been shedding assets.
In a research report on Monday titled "Investors Return to
the Bond Market, Just Not to Pimco," Morningstar's Michael
Rawson said Pimco Total Return Fund saw a net $3.1 billion
outflow in March while intermediate-term bond funds had a $7.4
billion inflow for the same time period.
Fink, when asked about Pimco, said he doesn't comment on
competitors, but said BlackRock is in a "great position" with
both institutional and retail clients. And analysts see the
giant money manager playing a bigger role in fixed-income.
"There's an ability (for BlackRock) to take share in
fixed-income, given what we've seen on the competitive landscape
with some of the bigger firms" in the industry, Sykes said.
INSTITUTIONAL ACTIVE LAGS
BlackRock has been working to strengthen its U.S. active
equity business, which has lagged in recent quarters.
In all, institutional investors pulled $12.6 billion from
active funds, with the bulk of those outflows coming from active
equity and fixed-income. BlackRock has been working on bulking
up its U.S. active equity business, but said "it will take time
to build long-term track records."
The company last month named JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Christopher Jones as chief investment officer (CIO) for stocks
in the Americas to head BlackRock's Fundamental Active Equity
team in the Americas. Jones, formerly CIO for JPMorgan Asset
Management's growth and small-cap U.S. equity team, will also be
the global co-head of fundamental equity, alongside Nigel
Bolton, head of BlackRock's European equity team.
Analysts are looking for more growth in the company's
actively managed and higher-fee products, rather than lower-fee
index funds.
"Flows are certainly volatile, but this concentration of
flows in institutional index funds is in my mind a negative
development and continues this pressure on weighted average fee
rates," Edward Jones' Shanahan said.
BUILDING BLACKROCK'S BENCH
BlackRock earlier this month announced a reorganization of
its senior management ranks as it works towards an eventual
succession plan for Fink, 61. The company said it would be
shifting at least 10 senior executives into new or expanded
roles in June as it seeks to groom its next generation of
potential successors to Fink.
But Fink reiterated on Thursday that he has no plans to
depart anytime soon.
"I'm not going anywhere," he said. "It was just a
continuation of our building out our bench."
The idea of the reorganization is to allow senior managers
to take on greater responsibility and gain a broader experience
within different divisions of the company, he said.
BlackRock reported net income of $756 million, or $4.40 per
share, up from $632 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain long-term compensation expenses and other
one-time items, earnings were $4.43 a share. On that basis, they
beat analysts' average forecast of $4.11 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
