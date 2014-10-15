Oct 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit rose 26 percent.

The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $917 million, or $5.37 per share, up from $730 million, or $4.21 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)