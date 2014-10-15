BRIEF-Mulesoft says IPO of 13 mln shares priced at $17/shr
* Mulesoft inc- pricing of its initial public offering of 13 million shares of its class a common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.
Oct 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit rose 26 percent.
The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $917 million, or $5.37 per share, up from $730 million, or $4.21 per share, a year earlier.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.