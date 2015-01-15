BRIEF-Italy's Giglio signs deals with Macy's, Bloomingdale's
* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's
Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, reported a 3.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as the company earned less from investment advisory performance fees.
The New York-based company's net income fell to $813 million, or $4.77 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31 from $841 million, or $4.86 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
* GOCL Corporation says unit Houghton International, entered into definitive agreement to combine with Quaker Chemical Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oYNotN) Further company coverage: