Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, reported a 3.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as the company earned less from investment advisory performance fees.

The New York-based company's net income fell to $813 million, or $4.77 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31 from $841 million, or $4.86 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)