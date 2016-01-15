BRIEF-Century bancorp Inc's qtrly net income of $1.09 per class A share
* Century Bancorp Inc announces increased earnings for Q1 2017, up 14.9 pct; asset growth to record size of $4.6 BB; regular dividend declared
Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said on Friday its profit rose about 6 percent in a turbulent fourth quarter for investors.
The New York-based company's net income rose to $861 million, or $5.11 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $813 million, or $4.77 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Conduent Inc- on April 7 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016