UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
The company's net income rose to $862 million, or $5.23 per share, in the first quarter, from $657 million, or $3.92 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $5.25 per share. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts