(Adds background on UBS dropping a fund from select list)
By Jessica Toonkel
Jan 14 When BlackRock Inc reports its
fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, results are likely to show
that a three-year effort to win the hearts and dollars of
financial advisers and their retail clients has started to pay
off, thanks to record inflows to the firm's bond funds.
Since BlackRock first took aim at mom and pop investors in
2011, it has launched a branding campaign and a reorganization
of its sales force. Since then, the firm has gotten 500 of its
actively managed investment strategies on brokerage platforms,
including on the recommended lists of Wells Fargo Advisors,
Raymond James, UBS and other firms. The fund family is
a top seller at Morgan Stanley and UBS, according to
BlackRock.
After adding $37.7 billion through the first three quarters
of last year, BlackRock's retail actively managed business stood
at $525.5 billion at the end of September.
That is a small slice of BlackRock's $4.5 trillion in assets
under management, but it is a key bottom-line contributor,
because the funds bought by retail investors carry higher fees
than those sold to institutional clients. Though they make up
just 12 percent of assets, they account for 35 percent of fees.
For every $10,000, an investor in a BlackRock retail fund
pays around $64 a year, compared with $34 for an exchange traded
fund and $10 for institutional clients, according to the firm.
"From a revenue perspective in regard to the fees compared
to the institutional business, it is extremely important," said
Robert Fairbairn, global head of BlackRock's retail and iShares
business. "We believe that we can grow it at a clip that is
faster than the industry."
BOND GROWTH, EQUITY OUTFLOWS
BlackRock has its bond offerings - along with the abrupt
September resignation of Bill Gross from Pacific Investment
Management Co - to thank for the growth in 2014 of its retail
funds.
Seventy-two percent of the record $18.9 billion inflows into
BlackRock's mutual funds went straight into its top-performing,
unconstrained bond fund, the $26.2 billion BlackRock Strategic
Income Opportunities Fund, according to Morningstar.
The firm's bond funds had record inflows of $22.4 billion in
2014.
"The concern is that this is hot money looking for a home
outside of Pimco and it might not stick," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
Fairbairn said the Pimco exodus was "a bit of a dividend for
us," but said BlackRock bond funds have been outperforming and
attracting assets for years before that.
Eighty-five percent of BlackRock's stock funds have
underperformed their benchmarks over the last five years. In
2014 they posted record net outflows of $5 billion, according to
Morningstar.
On Tuesday, UBS Wealth Management told its advisers that it
had dropped BlackRock's Equity Dividend Fund from its
mutual fund select list due to concerns about the fund's
underperformance, increasing size and potential style drift,
according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
"I have never looked at their equity funds - I basically
didn't even know they had them," said Jacob Wolkowitz, director
of investment research with Accredited Investors, a Minnesota-
based adviser with $1.5 billion in assets under management, who
moved money to BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities from the
Pimco Total Return Fund last year.
Since 2012, BlackRock has replaced five of its nine U.S.
equity teams. The firm's push to turn around its U.S. equity
performance "is still early in the process," Fairbairn said.
NEW SALES APPROACH
In 2013, BlackRock reorganized its 150-person wholesale
force to enable salespeople accustomed to selling iShares ETFs
to also sell mutual funds, and that has accounted for at least
some of the success with retail investors, said Frank Porcelli,
head of the U.S. wealth advisory business at BlackRock.
Financial advisers agree. BlackRock's wholesalers are more
like "portfolio liaisons," rather than pure sales people, said
Daniel Roe, chief investment officer of Budros, Ruhlin, Roe, a
Columbus, Ohio-based registered investment adviser with $2.1
billion, which started using BlackRock's Strategic Income
Opportunities Fund two years ago.
"They have a high level of knowledge about positioning and
strategy," he said. "That's not always the case with other fund
companies."
In 2012, BlackRock also launched its first-ever branding
campaign targeting retail investors, with ads appearing in
publications such as The New York Times, The Economist and The
Wall Street Journal as well as online.
But the firm has a long way to go in gaining brand awareness
when competing with the likes of Fidelity Investments and The
Vanguard Group, which have been targeting individual investors
for years, Porcelli said.
"We are not nearly there in terms of name recognition,"
Porcelli said. "But we used to be the firm that only financial
advisers or the executives at big private banks knew."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Linda Stern and
Leslie Adler)