June 17 BlackRock Inc portfolio manager
Daniel Rice is going to step down as co-manager of the firm's
energy mutual funds but will remain in the company, a BlackRock
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Rice's move comes in the wake of a potential conflict of
interest that involves Rice's family business and holdings in
the BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund, which he
co-manages.
The possible conflict stems from a joint venture formed with
Alpha Natural Resources and a subsidiary of the natural
gas drilling company founded by Rice.
Since that joint venture, BlackRock increased its ownership
in Alpha Natural Resources.
BlackRock declined to comment further.
Rice has also agreed not to serve as an officer at his
family businesses or participate in fundraising for the
companies, BlackRock told the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported the move.
Earlier in June, Morningstar said it was reviewing its
rating on BlackRock's Energy & Resources Fund due to the
potential conflict of interest regarding Rice's family business.
.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)