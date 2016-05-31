NEW YORK May 31 BlackRock Inc on
Tuesday said it was downgrading its outlook on U.S. and European
stocks as a mid-year interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve looks more likely.
Richard Turnill, the global chief investment strategist for
the world's largest asset manager, said in a note that "equities
no longer look cheap" and are vulnerable to risks including
overly aggressive Fed policy, a British exit from the European
union, a worsening European immigration crisis, as well as
slowing Chinese and global growth. Turnill said the odds of a
summer rate hike will rise if U.S. economic data this week are
strong.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)