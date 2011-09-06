* New drive by BlackRock for institutional assets
* Taborsky had followed El-Erian from Harvard to Pimco
BOSTON, Sept 6 BlackRock Inc(BLK.N) said on
Tuesday it hired Pacific Investment Management Co executive
Mark Taborsky as part of a drive to bulk up services for
institutional clients like pension funds and endowments.
At BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, Taborsky
will be managing director and senior portfolio manager, charged
with developing and running investment products within its U.S.
Fiduciary Management Solutions business. The unit is part of
BlackRock's Multi-Asset Client Solutions group, which managed
$126 billion as of June 30.
Taborsky joined Pimco in 2008 where he had developed new
asset allocation products. Before that he had overseen external
managers for Harvard Management Co, which runs Harvard
University's endowment. In moving to Pimco, Taborsky was
following the endowment's former head, Mohamed El-Erian, now
Pimco chief executive.
A Pimco spokesman said Taborsky's duties were taken over by
its asset allocation team. Though based in Newport Beach,
Calif., Pimco is a unit of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE).
Earlier on Tuesday Allianz said it has separated Pimco from its
other asset management businesses.
A BlackRock spokesman said Taborsky will be based in
BlackRock's Boston office but will spend much time in New
York.
He will report to Nancy Everett, head of the U.S. Fiduciary
Management business, herself hired in January to the newly
created position.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Bernard Orr)