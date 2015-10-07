NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stock exchange rules designed to protect investors from market routs backfired on Aug. 24, exacerbating a selloff in exchange traded funds, BlackRock Inc said in a report published Wednesday.

BlackRock blamed both automated selling by investors and exchange-required trading halts for a dislocation in ETF pricing that morning, when a broad selloff initially sliced 1,000 points off of the Dow Jones industrial average shortly after the market opened.

That day, a group of ETFs sank an average of 30 percent from their prior-day close, often far below the value of their underlying stocks. Trading in 327 such funds was halted that day.

Prices largely returned to normal later that morning. BlackRock, which has $1 trillion in assets under management in its iShares ETF business, saw some of its funds frozen.

"The events of August 24 left many investors dissatisfied with the prices at which trades were executed and raised concerns about the functioning of markets and [exchange-traded products]," the report said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been looking into possible revisions of its rules on ETF trading. Fund companies promised to investigate the pricing issues. BlackRock and others have said that day's dislocations were temporary and did not have an effect on the average ETF investor.

BlackRock said complex issues led to the halts and caused ETFs to trade below the value of their underlying securities. But among them, they said, are rules that made it difficult for traders to operate.

The New York Stock Exchange invoked a rule allowing traders not to disseminate pricing information when the market opened. While designed to help, BlackRock said the rule "inadvertently impeded" the information available to traders.

When ETFs trade at discounts to the value of their underlying stocks, traders will snap them up and profit on the difference until they return to fair value. On Aug. 24, these traders could not guarantee that they would be able to execute that arbitrage trade because of the lack of information, widespread halts and the delayed opening of several stocks, BlackRock said.

Retail investors may have had so-called stop loss orders in place that automatically sold funds as they dropped below pre-set price targets. Some may have sold at the bottom.

The firm's report included seven recommendations, including asking retail brokerages to better educate ETF traders who may be better served by using so-called limit orders that only sell at a certain price instead of stop orders that will trigger sales when a security plunges through a target price.

The report also suggested that on extremely volatile days, market-wide circuit breakers be used instead of halts on individual securities. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)