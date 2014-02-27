PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has named former NYSE Euronext executive Philippe Matsumoto as treasurer and head of corporate insurance, the New York-based company said on Thursday. Matsumoto, who was previously senior vice president and global treasurer at NYSE Euronext, will be responsible for overseeing global treasury, liquidity, funding and capital management activities in his new role at BlackRock. He will report to BlackRock's Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin. Matsumoto had been with Euronext since 2001, later joining NYSE Euronext in 2007 after Euronext merged with the New York Stock Exchange. He began his career at Société Générale. New York-based BlackRock, owner of the largest exchange-traded fund provider iShares, manages more than $4 trillion in assets. BlackRock shares were up 2.6 percent at $305.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.