Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SINGAPORE Aug 8 BlackRock, one of the world's biggest fund managers, has been increasing the liquidity of its global credit portfolios to prepare for risks that included a U.S. rating downgrade, a top official said on Monday.
The fund is looking for opportunities to buy U.S. mortgage agency debt, or GSEs, as part of the strategy, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fixed income, fundamental portfolios.
"GSEs are still a high quality instrument, and as part of upgrading the liquidity of our portfolio, we have been a buyer of agency mortgages," Rieder, who oversaw $612.5 billion in assets as of June, told Reuters over the telephone.
"With increased volatility the agency mortgage market can experience some weakness, and if there is weakness we would add to the portfolio again," he added. (Reporting by Kevin Plumberg; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.