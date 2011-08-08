SINGAPORE Aug 8 BlackRock, one of the world's biggest fund managers, has been increasing the liquidity of its global credit portfolios to prepare for risks that included a U.S. rating downgrade, a top official said on Monday.

The fund is looking for opportunities to buy U.S. mortgage agency debt, or GSEs, as part of the strategy, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fixed income, fundamental portfolios.

"GSEs are still a high quality instrument, and as part of upgrading the liquidity of our portfolio, we have been a buyer of agency mortgages," Rieder, who oversaw $612.5 billion in assets as of June, told Reuters over the telephone.

"With increased volatility the agency mortgage market can experience some weakness, and if there is weakness we would add to the portfolio again," he added. (Reporting by Kevin Plumberg; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)