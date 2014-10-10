Oct 10 Blackrock World Mining Trust Plc
* Blackrock world mining trust plc update on revenue
position
* Further to announcement made on 8 october 2014 regarding
write down of london mining royalty contract and convertible
bond
* Board has now assessed expected impact of these holdings
on its anticipated income for year ending 31 december 2014.
* Based on latest information, exchange rates available
revenue return per ordinary share for year ending 31 december
2014 is expected to be about 19.6 pence per share
* Board expects that, in absence of unforeseen circumstances
it will recommend a final dividend for year ending 31 dec 2014
of 14p per share
* Estimate is based on having received in cash from london
mining, in year to date, £0.5m in respect of royalty contract
and £1.3m in interest on convertible bond
* Expectation of receiving nothing further from london
mining to contribute towards this year's revenue return.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: