LONDON Feb 3 Black Sabbath drummer Bill
Ward has said he will not participate in the British heavy metal
band's reunion recordings and tour unless he is offered a
"signable" contract.
The statement on his website casts further doubt on the
much-hyped return of the veteran rockers, who announced last
November that the original line-up were getting back together to
write and record their first album in more than 30 years.
They also unveiled plans for a world tour in 2012.
But last month, guitarist Tony Iommi was diagnosed with the
early stages of lymphoma and, to accommodate his treatment, the
band moved from the United States to Birmingham in Britain to
continue writing and recording.
The founding members of the heavy metal pioneers were Ozzy
Osbourne on vocals, Iommi, Geezer Butler on bass guitar and
Ward.
"At this time, I would love nothing more than to be able to
proceed with the Black Sabbath album and tour," Ward said on his
website.
"However, I am unable to continue unless a 'signable'
contract is drawn up; a contract that reflects some dignity and
respect toward me as an original member of the band."
He said he worked with the other Black Sabbath members "in
good faith" last year and agreed to appear alongside them at the
November press conference in Los Angeles.
"Several days ago, after nearly a year of trying to
negotiate, another 'unsignable' contract was handed to me."
He said he was keen to play on the new album and tour, and
was already packed and ready to leave the United States for
Britain to join the band.
Ward described feeling "lousy and lonely", but added that he
stood to lose his "rights, dignity and respectability as a rock
musician" if he signed the contract offered to him.
"If I'm replaced, I have to face you, the beloved Sabbath
fans. I hope you will not hold me responsible for the failure of
an original Black Sabbath lineup as promoted."
He also said his motives were not "greed-driven" and that he
was not holding out for a big pay day "like some kind of
blackmail deal."
Black Sabbath have sold an estimated 70 million records
worldwide, and, like other veteran acts with a large fan base, a
reunion tour and recording could prove highly lucrative.
The quartet released their last studio album of all original
material in 1978 with "Never Say Die".
Osbourne was fired from the band in 1979, leading to changing
line-ups for several years. The original foursome reunited for a
1998 release and played sporadically together in the early
2000s.
