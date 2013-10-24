* Eastern Europe keen to reduce reliance on Russian gas
By Michael Kahn and Nina Chestney
PRAGUE/LONDON Oct 24 Southeast Europe is hoping
increased natural gas exploration in the Black Sea will help cut
its dependency on Russian supplies, but a gas bonanza remains
elusive and Moscow is taking steps to defend its dominant
position in the region.
Despite previous efforts, the Black Sea has so far not
produced much gas because deep water and tough geology have
required costly high-tech equipment.
But advances in technology and an improved business climate
have helped fuel optimism in a region that has disappointed
exploration firms in the past.
"More companies are getting more of an appetite for offshore
drilling and they think that they, unlike those who tried
previously, have a real shot at it," said Alex Jackson, a
political risk analyst at London-based Menas Associates.
"Doing business in Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine is
much simpler now. Those countries also now have significant gas
demand of their own, and in particular demand from non-Russian
sources. All these factors make it a more appealing prospect."
The chance to boost domestic energy supplies is a big driver
for countries such as Ukraine and Bulgaria which receive most of
their gas from Russia. Other countries in the region heavily
reliant on Russian supplies, such as Hungary and Slovakia, also
hope the Black Sea will soon produce gas.
There are also political undertones. For Russia, it is
about protecting the dominance of Gazprom as a
supplier to the region while the European Union is seeking to
blunt Moscow's use of energy resources to wield influence.
"From a security of energy supply perspective the Commission
encourages private endeavours to exploit Black Sea resources in
full respect of EU rules," a European Commission source said.
But Gazprom is taking active steps to defend its dominance
in the region.
The world's biggest gas exporter plans to spend around 17
billion euros to pump 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a
year through the 2,500 km-long South Stream pipeline by
2016/2017, crossing the Black Sea into Bulgaria and further into
Europe.
"It's a real concern that Black Sea gas will become squeezed
out by competitors," Jackson added.
MORE CHALLENGES
Companies such as Shell, OMV, Exxon Mobil
Corp., Petroceltic International and Vanco
International Ltd have exploration licences in the area. Other
firms, such as Eni, have also expressed interest in
exploring Black Sea gas deposits.
However, the Black Sea's gas resource potential remains
largely unknown and it could take at least a decade for
significant supplies to start flowing, analysts and experts say.
"Offshore gas development is the next great hope but the
question is whether there's really (much) there," said Andrew
Neff, principal energy analyst at IHS Global Insight in London.
"We need to have more discoveries to catalyse new enthusiasm
and investment. We are still looking at a decade for the (Black
Sea's) potential to be realised," Neff said.
OMV Petrom and ExxonMobil's discovery last year
of 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet (42-84 billion cubic metres (bcm))
of gas reserves at its Domino 1 well in Romanian waters is the
most significant discovery in the region to date.
That compares to Romanian annual gas consumption of around
15 bcm.
Yet uncertainty about the extent of potential recoverable
reserves remains and many estimates are unconfirmed.
Advanced technology, such as seismic modelling, would help
but many countries have not invested much in that yet, making it
difficult to gauge the potential of the area.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky has said the
country could in future tap at least 5 bcm from shallow shelf
areas in the Black Sea.
However, Ukraine would need to invest up to $10 billion a
year over the next three to five years to be able to start
exploration and extraction at a significant level, said Alexey
Volostnov, business development director at consultancy Frost &
Sullivan in Russia.
Other challenges to Black Sea exploration include a lack of
infrastructure, high investment risk as only one in five wells
might prove successful, and difficult access via the Bosporus
Straits, said OMV, which has two projects in Black Sea waters.
Unless there is a major discovery which allows one of the
countries to become a net gas exporter, it is likely that any
gas production would be consumed locally, analysts said.
Much more investment in transport infrastructure would be
needed to enable exports to western Europe.
If gas supplies are eventually exported, they could face
other problems beyond Russian efforts to defend its market
dominance - direct competition with supplies from the eastern
Mediterranean.
Huge offshore gas discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean
Levant Basin mean that the region could begin exporting gas to
Europe by the end of this decade.
Recoverable gas in the Levant Basin, which lies largely in
Cypriot and Israeli waters, hold some 3.5 trillion cubic metres
of gas, the U.S. Geological Survey has estimated.
That would meet all of Europe's gas demand for seven years
and could mean exports of as much as 2 trillion cubic metres
from Cyprus and Israel worth some $800 billion at current
European gas prices.
