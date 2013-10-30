NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - Blackstone began marketing the first-ever US home-rental asset-backed security (ABS) on Wednesday, with some 300 potential investors expected in New York to peruse the nearly USD480m deal.

The collateral behind the deal is rental cash flow from 3,207 foreclosed single-family homes bought up by Blackstone , a private equity firm, at rock-bottom prices in the wake of the financial crisis.

Nearly 90% of the homes underpinning the ABS are located in and around Phoenix, Arizona; Riverside, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida.

Deutsche Bank is the lead structurer on the deal, which is being jointly led by Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

The planned USD479.137m deal will include a USD278.7m Triple A rated tranche that will have initial credit support of around 41.8%, according to deal documents seen by IFR.

After New York, the roadshow for the deal will hit Boston on Thursday and Los Angeles on Friday, with the offering expected to be officially announced on Monday.

IFR first reported in March that Blackstone and Deutsche Bank were working together on a potential securitization, and further details emerged last week.