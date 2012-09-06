Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 6 Blackstone Group LP has appointed Lionel Assant as head of its European private equity operations following the promotion of Joseph Baratta to global private equity head, the world's largest alternative asset manager said in an internal memo on Thursday.
Assant, together with Robert Reid, will coordinate the London office and the group's deal sourcing and execution efforts in Europe, Baratta wrote in the memo, obtained by Reuters.
"(Assant) embodies what is great about our firm: putting others first, hard work, intellectual honesty, productivity and a wry sense of humor," Baratta wrote.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One