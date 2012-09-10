MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Global private equity fund
Blackstone Group LP said it has appointed James Carnegie,
a former partner at top-tier Australian private equity firm
Archer Capital, as a senior adviser as the firm chases buyout
opportunities in Australia.
Michael Chae, Blackstone's head of private equity for
Asia-Pacific, said Carnegie would strengthen the group's pursuit
of opportunities in Australia.
Blackstone has completed one deal in Australia and New
Zealand outside the real estate sector - its buyout last year of
New Zealand fast food chain Antares Restaurant
Group.
Blackstone was considering a potential bid for packaging
firm Pact, worth up to A$1.4 billion ($1.45 billion), sources
said in June. Earlier in the year, Blackstone bought 69
warehouses in the United States from Dexus Property Group
for about A$800 million.
"Australia presents many attractive opportunities to invest
capital for a value-added and committed investor and I am
looking forward to help drive this process here," Carnegie said
in a statement on Monday.
Carnegie is the second high-profile appointment for
Blackstone in Australia, after it hired the former chief of the
nation's sovereign wealth fund, Paul Costello, as non-executive
chairman last year.