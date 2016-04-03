RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 Investment firm Blackstone Group LP hired advisers from JP Morgan Chase & Co. to consider acquiring a controlling stake in Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls Participacoes SA , a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Rio de Janeiro daily O Globo, without citing sources for its information, said the acquisition would amount to Brazil's biggest-ever real estate transaction and could be valued at as much as 12 billion reais ($3.38 billion).

A spokeswoman for BR Malls, which is based in Rio and is Brazil's biggest mall operator, declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for JP Morgan Chase declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Blackstone did not return phone calls or an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)