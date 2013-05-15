CEE MARKETS-MOL earnings hit Budapest shares, Hungarian central bank meets

* MOL earnings disappoint, Budapest stock index sets 8-week low * Hungarian central bank is seen keeping policy unchanged By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Weaker-than-expected earnings from oil group MOL knocked Budapest stocks down to an 8-week low on Tuesday, just a week after they hit record highs. Hungary's forint was flat at 307.7 against the euro at 0921 GMT, ahead of the meeting of the Hungarian central ban, after briefly dipping 0.2 percent. The bank i