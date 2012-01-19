HONG KONG Jan 19 Private equity investor
Blackstone Group LP said on Thursday that it is actively
pursuing further property investments in China after one of its
funds exited a real-estate joint venture in Guangzhou with
Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd.
"We are strong believers in the long-term growth prospects
for the real estate market in China and will be looking for
further such investment opportunities for our funds," Senior
Managing Director Stuart Grant said in a statement to Reuters.
Late on Wednesday, Evergrande said in a filing with the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange that one of its subsidiaries had bought back
a 40 percent stake in the Royal Peninsula housing development in
Guangzhou for $161.6 million.
The sellers were a fund controlled by Blackstone, which
owned 69.2 percent of the stake, and Elian Properties, which
owned 30.8 percent.
($1 = 7.7611 Hong Kong dollars)
