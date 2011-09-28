NEW YORK, Sept 28 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N)
President Tony James said the trend of private equity fund
investors making direct investments alongside financial
sponsors amounts to a "massive fee cut for the private equity
industry."
James, speaking at the Dow Jones Private Equity Analyst
conference in New York, said so-called co-investment by limited
partners in private equity funds is "absolutely everywhere
now," noting that many large investors want to have at least a
dollar of co-investment for each dollar they invest in a fund.
Because co-investors don't have private equity fees
stripped from their profits, they reap better returns, which
puts additional pressure on the private equity funds.
"If it's primarily a co-invest deal, you can bid a lot more
for the company and get lower returns," James said.
He said the investments have meant that there is more
capital chasing the same deals, less pricing discipline in
auctions and lower fees for private equity firms.
Many Canadian pension funds and sovereign wealth funds have
been active as co-investors in recent years.
In recent months, for instance, private equity firm Apax
Partners [APAX.UL] and two leading Canadian pension funds bid
$5 billion for medical device maker Kinetic Concepts Inc
KCI.N.
