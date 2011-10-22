(Corrects to $3 bln, not $4 bln, in headline)
Oct 21 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) may be
seeking as much as $3 billion for its first energy fund, a
Bloomberg report said, citing two people with knowledge of the
matter.
The target tops those for natural-resources funds in the
works at KKR and Co LP (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management LLC
(APO.N), the report said, quoting its sources.
On Thursday, Blackstone said it expects its latest real
estate fund to raise more than $10 billion. The firm also
closed on $2 billion for its next mezzanine fund and is on
track to exceed $3.5 billion. [ID:nN1E79J001]
Blackstone was not immediately available for a comment on
the report.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)