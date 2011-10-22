(Corrects to $3 bln, not $4 bln, in headline)

Oct 21 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) may be seeking as much as $3 billion for its first energy fund, a Bloomberg report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The target tops those for natural-resources funds in the works at KKR and Co LP (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N), the report said, quoting its sources.

On Thursday, Blackstone said it expects its latest real estate fund to raise more than $10 billion. The firm also closed on $2 billion for its next mezzanine fund and is on track to exceed $3.5 billion. [ID:nN1E79J001]

Blackstone was not immediately available for a comment on the report. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)