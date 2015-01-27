NEW YORK Jan 27 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's largest alternative asset manager, is raising its first
energy-focused credit fund, according to people familiar with
the matter, the latest sign that private equity firms are seeing
investment opportunities among distressed energy assets.
The move indicates Blackstone is betting that the bonds of
some exploration and production companies that rode North
America's oil and natural gas boom are now undervalued, or could
be in the near future, following the plunge in crude oil prices.
Not only has the oil price collapse put acute pressure on
energy companies with weak balance sheets or high production
costs, it has also hurt sales for related services companies
that sell everything from sand to drilling rigs to temporary
housing.
GSO Capital Partners LP, Blackstone's credit investment arm,
has approached many of its existing investors to quickly raise
between $500 million and $1 billion to invest in traded debt
securities in the energy sector, the sources said.
A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment. The sources
asked not to be identified because the fundraising is
confidential.
GSO's new corporate energy credit fund is just the latest in
a series of such funds being raised in the aftermath of oil
prices falling more than 50 percent since the middle of last
year. Apollo Global Management LLC, for example,
disclosed in a regulatory filing last week that it was raising a
new fund to invest in less liquid or illiquid credit products in
energy businesses.
POTENTIAL FOR LARGE RETURNS
Unlike Apollo's fund, though, the new GSO fund will invest
primarily in the liquid corporate energy credit markets. This
means it will seek to buy the traded debt of energy companies
for the most part, rather than lend to them directly.
"If you buy something that has a 12 percent yield to
maturity, and the maturity is for ten years, but oil prices
recover in two or three years, you will make a 25 percent rate
of return over a two- or three-year time frame," one of the
sources said.
One strategy that GSO's new energy credit fund will deploy
is to invest in companies, some private equity-owned, whose
bonds are trading at distressed levels. This could put GSO in a
position to take an equity stake through the restructuring of a
company's debt and benefit from any recovery in its valuation.
"It's going to be a very quick market dislocation and it may
be relatively short-lived. You have to have enough experience in
this sector to time it effectively," said Andrea Kramer, a
managing director at Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC, which has over
$220 billion in assets under management and supervision.
The new GSO credit fund will be looking to balance its
portfolio by investing in lower-risk, lower-return debt
securities, according to the one source.
Buyout firms raised $17.5 billion globally in 2014 for
private equity funds dedicated to natural resources, according
to market research firm Preqin. Blackstone has just finished
raising its second energy-focused buyout fund, amassing $4.5
billion. The New York-based firm began raising that fund in the
first half of 2014, before oil prices started to slide
precipitously in the second half.
Leveraged buyouts of energy companies, however, have been
few and far between, because lower valuations have made owners
reluctant to sell. Any decreases in exploration activity as a
result of the lower oil prices also means there could be fewer
opportunities for private equity firms wanting to provide seed
capital to new oil and gas companies.
GSO already has a dedicated energy team that makes
investments in the sector, using capital from general credit
funds. Earlier this month, for example, GSO's rescue-lending
fund and related vehicles agreed to commit up to $500 million
for five years to fund the drilling program of oil and natural
gas exploration company LINN Energy LLC.
GSO, together with Franklin Square Capital Partners, also
manages FS Energy & Power Fund, a business development company
that invests in the debt and equity securities of private U.S.
energy and power companies.
