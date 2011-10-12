UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
LONDON Oct 12 Global investment firm Blackstone has appointed Denis Fabre -- who last worked for Swiss investment bank UBS -- as head of its advisory business for European healthcare clients.
Fabre has joined Blackstone Advisory Partners, the group's deal advisory arm led by former Morgan Stanley and HSBC veteran John Studzinski.
A UBS spokesman said Fabre's contract with the bank ended on Aug. 31. During his time with UBS, Fabre was a senior member of the healthcare coverage team reporting to the head of the business, Doug McCutcheon.
In a 19-year career, Fabre has worked on mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings worth around $90 billion for clients including Sanofi Aventis , Smith & Nephew and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Blackstone said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.