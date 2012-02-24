BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Feb 24 Blackstone Group LP has raised more than $10 billion for its latest real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, and is looking to reach $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported on the fund's status earlier Friday.
Fundraising for many new private equity funds has been difficult after the real estate downturn destroyed the returns that some institutional investors had counted on to reinvest. Many investors have been steering their money to veteran investors with proven track records, such as Blackstone. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Writing by Greg Roumeliotis; editing by John Wallace)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.