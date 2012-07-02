FRANKFURT, July 2 Buyout firm Blackstone Group
LP has expanded its business in Germany with an
investment banking advisory office, seeking to tap into a wave
of restructuring deals, said John Studzinski, global head of
Blackstone Advisory Partners.
"Germany is one of the two or three economies in the world
that everybody wants to talk about. We see ourselves being
focused on financial institutions in Germany, on the
Mittelstand, and on restructuring," Studzinski said, referring
to the medium-sized companies typical of the German economy.
Blackstone Advisory Partners will initially have between
three and five experienced investment bankers in Germany,
Studzinski said, adding that the quality of staff was more
important than size of headcount.
"I can have a lot of headcount and have nobody who knows
what they are doing," Studzinski said.
As part of the expansion, Blackstone named Jan Weidner as a
senior managing director for Germany, Austria and Switzerland,
Weidner has over 25 years of corporate finance advisory
experience, having started his career with JP Morgan and
BHF-Bank and led Morgan Stanley's M&A department in
Germany until 2002.
In the last two years, Blackstone-affiliated funds have
invested in Jack Wolfskin, an outdoor sporting goods retailer,
Leica Camera AG, a premium camera and sport optics manufacturer,
and in developing Germany's largest fully financed offshore wind
farm in the North Sea.
