HONG KONG, April 4 Blackstone Group's head of private equity for Asia, senior managing director Michael Chae, is returning to New York after three years in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Chae will continue to oversee Blackstone's operations in Asia but will take back responsibility for media communications investments, the memo said.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by an external spokeswoman. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Paul Tait)