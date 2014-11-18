Nov 17 Blackstone Group LP has reached a
deal to sell a Manhattan office tower for about $2.25 billion to
a venture led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the terms of the sale.
The deal for the 1095 Avenue of the Americas building, if
completed, would represent the second most expensive sale of an
individual office building in U.S. history, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/11eMwF6)
Ivanhoe, the real-estate arm of public pension fund Caisse
de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, has been active in
recent years, buying towers in Seattle and New York, the report
added.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore)