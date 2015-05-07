(Adds background on the fund and Blackstone)
May 7 Blackstone Group LP has secured $17
billion from investors for its latest global private equity fund
in just seven months, the biggest so-called first close of a
buyout fund ever, according to people familiar with the matter.
The fundraising is continuing and Blackstone already has
commitments totaling in excess of $17.5 billion, which is the
fund's hard cap, or fundraising limit, the people said on
Thursday, asking not to be identified because the fundraising
process is confidential.
A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment.
Blackstone had said last month it expected the first close
for the fund, dubbed Blackstone Capital Partners VII, to occur
in the second quarter. "As you know, we have had a pattern of
getting our hard caps, so we're optimistic about this one,"
Blackstone President Tony James said at the time.
Blackstone Capital Partners VII is the largest private
equity fund to be raised since Apollo Global Management LLC's
$18.4 billion flagship fund, which completed fundraising
in January 2014.
Blackstone's previous buyout fund, Blackstone Capital
Partners VI, raised $15.2 billion and reported a net internal
rate of return (IRR) of 14 percent at the end of March.
The $21.7 billion Blackstone Capital Partners V fund, whose
investment period ended in January 2011, reported a net IRR of 9
percent as of the end of March.
Blackstone Capital Partners VI attracted some of the world's
largest private-equity investors, including the California
Public Employees' Retirement System and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, according to disclosures by the pension funds.
Unlike some of its peers that have funds with a specific
geographic mandate, Blackstone's private equity funds are global
in scope.
A rally in equity values has raised concerns among investors
that private equity firms may overpay for companies. Blackstone
had more than $20 billion in available capital to invest in
private equity as of the end of March.
One of Blackstone's biggest success stories has been hotel
company Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, which went public
last year. Blackstone said in July that Hilton's share price at
the time equated to a multiple of 2.8 times its original
investment, which came from its private equity and real estate
divisions. That implied a total gain of almost $12 billion,
making it the largest private equity gain in history.
Blackstone's private equity fundraising comes on the heels
of it raising its latest global real estate fund earlier this
year, amassing $15.8 million in just a few months.
