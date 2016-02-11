NEW YORK Feb 11 Blackstone Group has
launched a fund to finance the troubled offshore drilling and
services sector, the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday,
anticipating a buyer's market as low oil prices set the stage
for restructuring and consolidation.
Blackstone's new entity, called Clarion Energy Partners,
will be led by former executives of Pride International, an
offshore drilling services company that was acquired by
London-based Ensco PLC in 2011.
Clarion would be able to provide "creative financing and
operational solutions" to companies whose "balance sheets are
under severe pressure" in the current downturn, Louis Raspino,
the new entity's chairman and Pride's former chief executive,
said in the press release.
The oil price rout has left many energy companies teetering
on the brink of bankruptcy and left many of their assets
appearing cheap. Private equity funds have been mobilizing to
hunt for favorable deals.
Creation of the Blackstone fund was announced on the day
that Hercules Offshore Inc, a U.S.-based offshore
driller and liftboat services provider that emerged from
bankruptcy in August, said it was exploring strategic options,
including selling itself.
Offshore rig services is perhaps the most oversupplied
sector of the glut-ravaged oil industry, and many players
besides Hercules have begun exploring restructuring options.
Samson Resources Corp filed for bankruptcy in September,
while Paragon Offshore PLC has hired a well-known
restructuring firm and the investment bank Lazard and has
deferred interest payments amid conversations with
debtholders.
Hercules on Thursday said it had formed a special committee
to explore options including a sale, an issuance of equity or
debt, or sales of certain assets, though it said it had not
received any specific proposal.
Oil prices tumbled on Thursday to $26.22 per barrel,
near 12-1/2 year lows hit last month. Natural gas prices
fell 2.5 percent and remain near 16-year lows hit last month.
The long, deep price slump has left drilling rigs sitting
idle as producers choose not to extract oil and gas at a loss.
"This year is off to a particularly slow start with contract
terminations as prolific as new fixtures," Rob Saltiel, chief
executive of Atwood Oceanics Inc, said in a call with
investors last week.
