BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
NEW YORK, July 21 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported higher-than-expected economic net income of 44 cents per share for the second quarter, helped by strong real estate investments and a rebound in energy prices.
Blackstone said on Thursday its second-quarter ENI was up 2 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected ENI to fall 9 percent to 39 cents per share from 43 cents.
ENI, a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms, accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.