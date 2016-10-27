Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
NEW YORK Oct 27 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as rebounding oil prices and a firm U.S. stock market bolstered returns.
Blackstone said it earned an economic net income -- a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses -- of $687 million after taxes, compared with a loss of $416 million a year earlier.
That translated to an economic net income of 57 cents per share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.