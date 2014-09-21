(Adds Blackstone declining to comment)

Sept 21 U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LP is "giving up on Russia", highlighting how even well-connected Western investors are turning away from the country, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Blackstone has chosen not to renew the contracts of the consultants it hires in Russia, bringing an end to the buyout group's attempts to break into the country, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1uVDIOA).

Blackstone declined to comment on the report.

U.S. and European sanctions against state-backed Russian companies to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine are deterring Western investment.

Blackstone's decision was also prompted by the fact that it had not found suitable investment opportunities in the past three years, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy and Kevin Liffey)