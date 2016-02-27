NEW YORK Feb 26 Blackstone Group LP
Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman took home $810.6 million in
2015, after the New York-based asset manager returned a record
amount of cash to its shareholders following a wave of lucrative
asset sales.
The hefty payout represented a 17 percent rise in
Schwarzman's earnings compared with 2014, in line with a solid
rise in Blackstone's cash earnings last year.
Blackstone's distributable earnings rose 25 percent on an
annual basis in 2015 to $3.8 billion.
Schwarzman received $89.5 million in compensation, $644.8
million in dividends from his Blackstone shares, $65.6 million
for his investments in Blackstone funds, and $10.8 million for
tax benefits related to his stake in the company before its 2007
listing, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
Founded in 1985 by Schwarzman and Peter Peterson for
$400,000, Blackstone manages some $336 billion worth of assets.
The son of a dry goods store owner, Schwarzman, 69, is
ranked by Forbes as the 100th richest man in the United States,
with an estimated net worth of $12 billion.
Blackstone President Tony James took home $236.2 million
last year, the filing showed.
James' earnings comprised $75.9 million in compensation,
$89.5 million in dividends from his Blackstone shares, $68.5
million for his investments in Blackstone funds, and $2.3
million for tax benefits related to his stake in Blackstone
before the firm's initial public offering.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)