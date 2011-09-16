LONDON, Sept 16 U.S. private equity group Blackstone has bought European hotel chain Mint for a reported 600 million pounds ($948.4 million) in one of the biggest deals for the region's hotel industry, with rivals also planning expansion.

Blackstone, owner of the hotel chain Hilton Worldwide, will take over Mint's eight four-star hotels, seven of which are in the UK and one in Amsterdam, it said in a statement on Friday.

Mint, which was founded in 1995 as City Inn and rebranded last year, was put up for sale by Lloyds Banking Group and the hotel chain's co-founder, David Orr, in January.

On Sept. 13, UK budget hotel group Travelodge said it would announce plans over the next few months for a major expansion in continental Europe, with analysts picking Germany, Netherlands, Scandinavia and Italy as suitable markets.

Also on Sept. 13, Europe's largest hotel group, Accor , said it would be net debt free at end-2011 and would use its cash to renovate and expand its network. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)