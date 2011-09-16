Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON, Sept 16 U.S. private equity group Blackstone has bought European hotel chain Mint for a reported 600 million pounds ($948.4 million) in one of the biggest deals for the region's hotel industry, with rivals also planning expansion.
Blackstone, owner of the hotel chain Hilton Worldwide, will take over Mint's eight four-star hotels, seven of which are in the UK and one in Amsterdam, it said in a statement on Friday.
Mint, which was founded in 1995 as City Inn and rebranded last year, was put up for sale by Lloyds Banking Group and the hotel chain's co-founder, David Orr, in January.
On Sept. 13, UK budget hotel group Travelodge said it would announce plans over the next few months for a major expansion in continental Europe, with analysts picking Germany, Netherlands, Scandinavia and Italy as suitable markets.
Also on Sept. 13, Europe's largest hotel group, Accor , said it would be net debt free at end-2011 and would use its cash to renovate and expand its network. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.