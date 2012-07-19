* Assets under management $190 bln as of end-June
* Q2 ENI down 74 pct on the year to $212 mln
* Q2 ENI per share 19 cents vs Street estimate of 16 cents
* Q2 distributable earnings down 1 pct y/y to $188 mln
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 19 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
publicly listed alternative asset manager, said on Thursday its
second-quarter earnings dropped as challenging public markets
eroded the value of its assets and crimped its lucrative
performance fees.
The firm's earnings, however, still beat market expectations
as its assets proved resilient in a market slump caused by the
euro zone debt crisis and fears over global economic growth, and
as the firm generated more cash by exiting investments.
"It's been 14 straight months of outflows from domestic
equity funds, and mergers and acquisitions activity also
declined. Generally a pretty miserable (market) situation in the
second quarter," Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman told analysts
on a conference call.
"With most of our capital under long-term lock-up
arrangements, we are largely immune from redemptions... Our
limited partner investors, which represent over half of the
pensioners in the United States, among others, are increasing
their capital with us," he added.
The biggest U.S. public pension fund, CalPERS, reported a
measly 1 percent 12-month gain in its portfolio on Monday, far
below its 7.5 percent return target, which firms such as
Blackstone argue can only be achieved though higher commitments
to alternative assets.
Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel,
Pinnacle Foods and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, reported that
economic net income (ENI), a measure of its profitability that
takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its
portfolio, fell 74 percent from a year earlier to $212 million.
This was enough to beat equity analysts' average view, as it
translated to 19 cents a share, compared with expectations for
16 cents a share. Blackstone was the first of the major public
alternative asset managers to report second-quarter earnings.
Blackstone shares were trading at $13.30, up 3.1 percent in
afternoon trading in New York. They are down 8 percent
year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P Diversified
Financial Services Index, which is up 10.4 percent.
Distributable earnings, which show cash available to pay
dividends, slipped 1 percent to $188 million. Fee-related
earnings, usually the most reliable source of profits, dropped 7
percent to $146 million, dragged down because transaction fees
were down 15 percent on lower deal activity.
"The earnings were positive because ENI and distributable
earnings came in better than expected and realizations picked up
despite the macroeconomic headwinds," said Sandler O'Neill &
Partners LP analyst Michael Kim.
Alternative asset managers, which have been trading at a
discount to traditional money managers such as BlackRock Inc
and AllianceBernstein Holding LP, are trying to
widen their appeal to investors in the wake of The Carlyle Group
LP's IPO in May.
The financial statements of publicly listed private equity
firms can be notoriously complex and efforts by investors to
predict their future performance fees, which can swing greatly
on market instability, result in their shares being highly
volatile.
Alternative asset managers say management fees offer a floor
on their earnings and performance fees provide upside.
"Even without the scale upside of performance fees, the
steady cash earnings generated by our long-term funds structure
produces a consistent cash distribution yield that is two times
more than public asset managers," Blackstone CFO Laurence Tosi
told the same call.
"Today Blackstone trades at the largest discount to the
traditional managers that it ever has as a public company. While
that gap is inexplicable and certainly frustrating to all of us,
our focus is and always will be on providing the best returns
for our investors and continuing to innovate ways to add value,"
he added.
IMITATION AS FLATTERY
ENI was down in Blackstone's private equity, real estate,
hedge fund of funds and financial advisory units but was up in
its credit business, driven by strong fund performance and the
acquisition of European leveraged loan manager Harbourmaster
Capital.
Blackstone President Tony James told journalists in a
conference call that his firm had no imminent plans to acquire
another asset manager but opined on competitor KKR & Co LP's
acquisition of hedge fund manager Prisma Capital
Partners LP.
"We kind of think imitation is the truest form of flattery.
I think it was a smart move on their part, I think Prisma looks
like a good company. We haven't studied it but it's a powerful
thing and I can understand why they would want to do it," James
said.
James said Blackstone had signed a number of smaller managed
accounts, in the range of several hundred million dollars each,
since clinching a $1.8 billion commitment from New Jersey's
public pension fund last year. One of them was a $500 million
commitment in May from CalPERS.
Realized carried interest -- the cut of investment profits
going to Blackstone -- jumped 31 percent year-on-year as the
firm successfully exited some investments, including the
secondary offering of Team Health Holdings Inc stock,
through which Blackstone got back its money 3.1 times.
Blackstone Capital Partners V, the firm's last major buyout
fund to be mostly invested, was valued at just 1.1 times its
investment cost as of the end of June, although the investments
it exited were valued at 1.7 times their cost.
In real estate, where Blackstone has raised over $12 billion
for its latest fund and expects to reach its $13.3 billion
target in a few months, its last invested fund was valued at 1.4
times its cost, while exited investments were worth double their
cost.
Dry powder, the firm's ammunition for new deals around the
world, was $36 billion at the end of the second quarter, the
biggest in the industry, with $16.4 billion available to buy
companies and $12.3 billion on hand to invest in real estate,
Blackstone said.
None of Blackstone's major private equity, real estate and
credit funds were valued below cost, meaning their institutional
investors, that include some of the world's largest pension
funds, sovereign wealth funds and endowments, were not sitting
on any losses, even on paper.
Blackstone's assets under management were $190 billion as of
the end of June, little changed from the previous quarter.
Fee-earning assets under management were also steady at $158
billion, albeit at a record.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 10 cents per
common unit.
