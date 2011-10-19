* Blackstone sees investor interest, opportunity in
Australia
* Costello to work on investor, institution, govt relations
Global private equity fund Blackstone
Group LP said on Wednesday that it has hired Paul
Costello, former general manager of Australia's Future Fund, as
non-executive Chairman for Australia and New Zealand.
Costello will report to President Tony James, and Michael
Chae, who heads private equity for the firm in Asia-Pacific and
is also responsible for the firm's relationships with investors
in the region.
"Australia is a market of long-term importance to Blackstone
both for the increasing number of institutions there that are
choosing to invest with us, and as a source of attractive
investment opportunities for our funds," said Chae in a
statement.
Costello would not have a dealmaking role, but would work on
the U.S. buyout firm's relations with investors, institutions
and government departments in Australia and New Zealand, a
source familiar with the matter said.
The source declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to discuss details of the hire.
Before the Future Fund, Costello established the New Zealand
Superannuation Fund, where he spent four years. Before that, he
was chief executive of the Superannuation Trust of Australia.
Blackstone recently acquired New Zealand fast food chain
Antares Restaurant Group, in its first deal in Australia or New
Zealand outside the real estate sector.
