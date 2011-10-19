* Blackstone sees investor interest, opportunity in Australia

* Costello to work on investor, institution, govt relations (Adds background, details, quote)

By Stephen Aldred

Oct 18 Global private equity fund Blackstone Group LP said on Wednesday that it has hired Paul Costello, former general manager of Australia's Future Fund, as non-executive Chairman for Australia and New Zealand.

Costello will report to President Tony James, and Michael Chae, who heads private equity for the firm in Asia-Pacific and is also responsible for the firm's relationships with investors in the region.

"Australia is a market of long-term importance to Blackstone both for the increasing number of institutions there that are choosing to invest with us, and as a source of attractive investment opportunities for our funds," said Chae in a statement.

Costello would not have a dealmaking role, but would work on the U.S. buyout firm's relations with investors, institutions and government departments in Australia and New Zealand, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source declined to be identified as he was not authorised to discuss details of the hire.

Before the Future Fund, Costello established the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, where he spent four years. Before that, he was chief executive of the Superannuation Trust of Australia.

Blackstone recently acquired New Zealand fast food chain Antares Restaurant Group, in its first deal in Australia or New Zealand outside the real estate sector. (Editing by Chris Lewis)