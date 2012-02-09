Feb 8 Blackstone Group LP and an
energy company it invested in raised $1 billion from commercial
banks to develop shale fields in south Texas, a Wall Street
Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The largest publicly listed alternative asset manager is
expected to announce the deal, involving GeoSouthern Energy
Corp, on Thursday.
The investment gave Blackstone a position in the oil-rich
Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas.
Blackstone Group was not immediately available for comment.
