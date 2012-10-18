* Adjusted economic net income 55 cts/unit, tops view
* Total assets under management up 30 pct to record $205 bln
* Announces quarterly distribution of 10 cents/unit
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday
third-quarter earnings were its third best since going public in
2007, as its funds appreciated in value and performance fees
soared.
The New York-based manager of private equity, real estate,
credit and hedge fund assets beat analysts' profit estimates as
the value of its holdings jumped on a buoyant stock market,
while the firm raked in more fees from exiting investments.
Blackstone has benefited as long-term investors such as
pension funds look for more attractive yields in alternative
assets to escape poor returns in more liquid securities, such as
government bonds and high-grade debt.
"We are in the midst of a mega-cycle where Blackstone stands
out as having significant experience across the illiquid asset
classes, where the returns are substantially greater
historically," Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman
told analysts on a conference call.
In its 27-year history, Blackstone has generated net annual
returns of 23 percent on realized investments in private equity
and 28 percent in its global real estate business, Schwarzman
said.
The firm reported that adjusted third-quarter economic net
income, a measure of profitability using mark-to-market
valuation of its portfolio, swung to a profit of 55 cents per
unit from a loss of 34 cents per unit a year earlier.
Analysts expected Blackstone to return to profitability but
in a Thomson Reuters poll, the consensus view was for 42 cents
per unit.
The stock jumped 3.6 percent to $15.58 in afternoon trading
and hit a six-month high earlier in the session.
"The growth story in assets under management and the strong
returns are dynamics that are ultimately going to drive
realizations down the road," said Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP
analyst Michael Kim.
Underpinning the robust performance was a strong
appreciation in the value of Blackstone's assets. Its private
equity portfolio was up 7.1 percent for the quarter while its
real estate holdings gained 4.9 percent.
This allowed Blackstone to mark up the performance fees it
expects to receive when it exits investments. Carried interest -
its cut of fund profits - originating from actual sales of
investments was $83.8 million in the third quarter, its highest
since the first quarter of 2011.
A bleak spot was in the performance of the financial
advisory business. Revenues were down 29 percent from the same
quarter last year, mainly due to delays in deal closings,
although the backlog of deals the firm is advising on remained
healthy, Blackstone said.
LAWSUIT IS 'MALARKEY'
Blackstone, which was founded by Schwarzman and Peter
Peterson in 1985, is still best known for its private equity
business, which accounts now for just one-quarter of its assets
under management. That compares with real estate, which made up
close to half of its profit in the third quarter.
The firm has been behind some of the largest leveraged
buyouts that preceded the financial crisis of 2008.
Its role - and that of many large buyout firms involved in
such major deals - is now in the spotlight following the release
last week of the unredacted version of a legal complaint
alleging collusion between buyout firms.
The complaint was brought against them by shareholders of
some of the companies that were taken private.
The complaint included as evidence email correspondence
between titans of private equity, including one from Blackstone
President Tony James, who wrote to KKR & Co co-founder
George Roberts: "We would much rather work with you guys than
against you. Together we can be unstoppable but in opposition we
can cost each other a lot of money."
In a conference call with journalists Thursday to discuss
earnings, James said the complaint had no merit, and that while
cooperation between buyout firms was needed for large deals, the
relationship between them was highly competitive.
"The lawsuit is a complete fabrication and a bunch of
malarkey. When it comes to big deals. it's not only perfectly
permissible for our firms to team up, but it's a requirement,"
James said.
"I suspect there is some political motivation lurching in
here cause we have a private equity guy running for president
(of the United States)," James added, referring to the candidacy
of Bain Capital LLC co-founder, Mitt Romney.
James is backing the re-election bid of U.S. President
Barack Obama, while Schwarzman is a staunch Romney supporter.
FUNDRAISING
Blackstone, which has investments in The Weather Channel,
Pinnacle Foods and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said
distributable earnings, reflecting actual cash available to pay
dividends, rose to $189.6 million from $125.7 million a year
ago.
Assets under management totaled a record $205 billion at the
end of September, up 30 percent from a year earlier. F ee-earning
assets under management were up 27 percent year on year to a
record $169 billion.
Blackstone said in September it had raised just over $2.5
billion for its first energy-focused private equity fund, as it
seeks to ride a wave of energy deals in the United States.
Earlier this month, Blackstone said it raised $13.3 billion
for its latest real estate fund, the largest private real estate
fund ever. The firm is now fundraising for a real estate debt
fund, which has a target of $3 billion and has received a very
strong reception from investors, James said.
Blackstone's credit arm closed three new funds during the
quarter totaling $2 billion and is now in the market with its
new rescue lending fund which its expects to comfortably exceed
the $3.25 billion size of its first such fund, James said.
James said the firm had also raised $1.4 billion for
tactical opportunities. Across its business, Blackstone had $36
billion of available capital to spend at the end of the third
quarter, $16.4 billion of which was in private equity.
MONEY-SPINNER
Real estate has proved to be a great money-spinner for
Blackstone, growing so big it often faces no competition from
private equity rivals such as Apollo Global Management LLC
, Carlyle Group LP and KKR for some properties.
Since the fourth quarter of 2009, when the market bottomed,
Blackstone has invested $17.6 billion across its real estate
funds, making it the largest purchaser of real estate in the
world, Schwarzman said on the call with analysts.
As an example of Blackstone's profitability in real estate,
Schwarzman mentioned the announced sale this week of its Sunwest
senior housing communities. Blackstone made 2.4 times its $225
million investment in just two years - some 40 percent over the
latest mark-to-market valuation of Sunwest, he said.
Blackstone also declared a quarterly distribution of 10
cents per common unit on Thursday.
Blackstone is the first of the major publicly listed
alternative asset managers to report quarterly results. KKR is
scheduled to post its results on Oct. 26.