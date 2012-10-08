BRIEF-EXIM Bank of China approves termination of Adama's share pledge agreement
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake
MUMBAI Oct 8 The Blackstone Group has invested $100 million for a 12.5 percent stake in India's International Tractors Ltd (ITL), the U.S. private equity company said in a statement on Monday.
ITL, which manufactures tractors, is the flagship company of India's Sonalika Group.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Interdealer broker NEX Group Plc, formerly known as Icap, has invested in a RSRCHXchange, a London-based startup that runs an online marketplace for research on stocks, as regulatory changes in Europe and pressure on asset management fees spur innovation in the equity research sector.
LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, several people close to the matter said.