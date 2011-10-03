WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Supreme Court rejected on Monday Blackstone Group LP's (BX.N) appeal of a ruling that reinstated a lawsuit claiming the private equity firm failed to disclose some problem investments before its 2007 initial public offering that raised $4.7 billion.

The justices refused to review whether a U.S. appeals court in New York used the wrong legal standard when it ruled that the lawsuit by investors could go forward. A federal judge initially dismissed the lawsuit. (Reporting by James Vicini, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)