BRIEF-Centurylink reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Centurylink Inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.51 to $0.57
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Supreme Court rejected on Monday Blackstone Group LP's (BX.N) appeal of a ruling that reinstated a lawsuit claiming the private equity firm failed to disclose some problem investments before its 2007 initial public offering that raised $4.7 billion.
The justices refused to review whether a U.S. appeals court in New York used the wrong legal standard when it ruled that the lawsuit by investors could go forward. A federal judge initially dismissed the lawsuit. (Reporting by James Vicini, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015