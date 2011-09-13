* Senior Asia exec to exit Blackstone by year-end -sources
By Stephen Aldred and Megan Davies
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Sept 13 Blackstone Group
LP's (BX.N) Ben Jenkins, a senior managing director and the
firm's former top Asia dealmaker, is leaving Blackstone and
returning to New York after four years in the region, two
sources said.
Jenkins was Blackstone's top Asia manager until December,
when the firm moved Michael Chae, a senior managing director in
New York, to Hong Kong, to run the private equity unit there as
well as to run relationships with Blackstone's investors in the
region.
Jenkins' departure comes as competition for deals -- and
the players who source them -- heats up in China's booming
private equity market.
Asia is a key region for Blackstone and other private
equity firms, which have been scouring the landscape for
investments offering higher returns than those in
slower-growing U.S. and European economies.
Competition among firms to employ the best dealmakers is
high. Some star dealmakers have left top firms to start up on
their own.
Jenkins is moving back to New York to accompany his wife,
who is taking a senior role in the United States with Carnegie
Corp, the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Shiong Tan, a managing director in Blackstone's Private
Equity Group in Hong Kong, is also leaving, two sources
familiar with the situation said. It is unclear what he will be
doing next, one of the sources said.
Jenkins will be leaving the company at the end of the year,
according to one of the sources.
Jenkins, who has been based in Hong Kong, arrived in Asia
in 2007 and oversaw the buyout group's first investments across
the region, including its $600 million investment in China's
BlueStar Chemical, a subsidiary of ChemChina.
Its other investments in the region have included Dili,
eMobile and China Animal Healthcare Ltd (0940.HK).
Blackstone declined to comment. The sources declined to be
identified because they were not authorized to speak to the
media and because the matter was not public.
Jenkins relocated to Asia from New York in the same year
Blackstone hired Hong Kong's former Financial Secretary Antony
Leung as senior managing director and greater China chairman,
as the firm expanded its investing in the region.
Blackstone had opened its first office in Asia in Mumbai in
2006, at the height of the global credit boom, which drew U.S.
private equity firms into the region in a hunt for assets.
China is the primary focus for global firms investing in
Asia. Out of the $16.2 billion private equity capital has
invested in Asia this year, $10.4 billion has been invested in
China, recent Thomson Reuters data show.
To accelerate investments in an increasingly competitive
market, Blackstone and rival firms including TPG Capital LP
[TPG.UL], Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] and the private equity arms of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are
all raising local currency funds for China to accelerate
investments.
Blackstone reached the first stage of capital raising for
its 5 billion yuan fund in April. Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific
region, Blackstone continues to invest from its global fund.
However, it has done a smaller amount of deals -- when
measured by value -- in Asia than rivals KKR & Co LP (KKR.N)
and TPG since the financial crisis of 2008, according to data
from London-based research firm Preqin. Blackstone has done
$1.6 billion of deals, compared with over $4 billion each by
TPG and KKR.
HOT HIRING MARKET
As China's private equity industry grows, a series of
high-profile Chinese private equity executives have quit global
firms to join start-up China-focused funds.
Global buyout firm TPG has poached dealmakers from rival
Bain Capital and from Goldman Sachs, as it set about rebuilding
a team depleted by departures of high-profile executives
Weijian Shan and Mary Ma.
Mary Ma left TPG earlier to set up Boyu Capital and is
raising a fund of around $1 billion with Sean Tong, previously
a managing director with Providence Equity Partners, and Louis
Cheung, outgoing chief executive of Ping An Insurance Group Co
of China Ltd (601318.SS) (2318.HK).
Weijian Shan, meanwhile, in July had raised more than $1.7
billion under his new PAG Capital Asia private equity fund just
months after the formal launch, underlining the attraction of
investing in China with a known dealmaker. [ID:nL3E7IC0VI]
Jenkins, who grew up in the southern United States, has
spent 12 years with Blackstone. The December announcement
detailing Chae's appointment said Chae would head private
equity in the region as well as focus on the firm's Asian
investors, while Jenkins would continue to chase deals.
[ID:nN13212023]
Jenkins was most recently focused on dealmaking in
Australia, where Blackstone has been active in bidding for
assets.
Earlier this year, it bought nearly 600 U.S. shopping malls
from Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties Ltd CNP.AX for
$9.4 billion in one of the biggest global property deals since
the credit crisis. [ID:nLDE72002D]
However, Blackstone has also met with challenges on some
deals there. The board of services firm Spotless Group Ltd
SPT.AX rejected a A$657 million bid from Blackstone earlier
this year. [ID:nL3E7HH15U]
The firm also narrowly failed to come to agreement on
valuation for Australian aged-care homes company Japara,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
[ID:nL3E7HJ08C]
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Megan Davies; Editing by
Gunna Dickson and Gerald E. McCormick)