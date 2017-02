FRANKFURT, June 21 Blackstone Group LP is set announce the sale of its debt-laden German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast to hedge fund SVP and junior lenders, three people familiar with the matter said.

These people on Thursday said that senior lenders would get back loans at face value, but that Blackstone would lose the remaining equity stake worth about 100 million euros ($127 million). ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)